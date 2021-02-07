Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold across swaths of northern B.C., while more snow is expected in the southern Interior as Arctic air moves through the province.

The weather agency says the cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far.

It says temperatures in the Interior will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 below seasonal norms.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for the Peace River, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, Watson Lake and Williston areas, as well as Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

Another warning covers the North Coast, where Environment Canada says cold temperatures combined with winds up to 50 km/h will create wind chills of minus 20 or lower starting Sunday night.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Environment Canada is forecasting additional snowfall between 10 and 15 centimetres before tapering off to flurries Monday morning.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

