Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

The B.C. broadcaster whose leg was broken after an aggressive confrontation with a street preacher in August has filed a civil lawsuit, naming the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Police along, with the preacher, for failing to keep the peace.

Justin Morissette, a sports broadcaster, interrupted an anti-LGBTQ street preacher’s sermon last summer, and was allegedly attacked by the Dorre Love and another man who has not been named. Morissette was left with two broken bones and a dislocated knee.

Six months later, Morissette is just now able to fully weight bear on the leg, but is not yet walking or back to work.

Morissette’s lawyer Jim Hanson said the city and police were well aware of the nuisance Love was causing in the West End, and failed in their duty to protect the community.

“This gentleman was spewing hate speech from a microphone on the corner. He was making the area around unlivable because of his persistent haranguing. His loud speech was offensive and full of hatred and vitriol,” Hanson said.

Love and the ministry he was associated with are also named in the suit.

Love, who says he acted in self defense, has been charged with aggravated assault but has not yet been tried in court. He shared a news report of the incident last August on social media with the caption, “Christian Discrimination. Preacher wrongfully arrested.”

“We take the position that a man doesn’t have the right to stand on a street corner and spew hatred towards the LGBT community or any other community,” Hanson said.

READ MORE: B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Love was arrested for Anti-Social Behaviour in July, a month before the altercation with Morissette, and told police at that time he wouldn’t stop preaching. Hanson argues this shows the police knew the hate-speech would continue, and says they should have taken more decisive action.

“We seek compensation for Mr. Morissette so that he can get on with his life, but we also seek set a precedent the local governments have a responsibility to ensure that this kind of anti-social, hateful conduct that makes communities unlivable is brought to an end.”

The organization he was affiliated with, Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, was founded in Toronto and features projects like “Church is Essential”, “Christian Positive Space” and “Stop Bullying Christians Now.”

As for free speech argument, Hanson said “The right of free speech is not the right to make yourself a nuisance and inflame a community and to bring pain and suffering through your hateful language.”

The City of Vancouver hasn’t received the notice of claim yet and so declined to comment. Love and Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries have not responded to requests for interview.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

lawsuitLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school
Next story
Ambulance station wants to showcase local region via art

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

The future of the Cache Creek pool is still up in the air as council ponders different options and cost considerations. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
No decision about whether Cache Creek pool will open in 2021

Council still discussing pool’s future; no date set for public meeting about its fate

More people at home during the pandemic is probably one of the reasons for a spike in water usage in Ashcroft in 2020. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Ashcroft residents urged to conserve water after usage spike in 2020

Water consumption in 2020 increased by 14 per cent over previous year

Sandbagging materials outside an Emergency Operations Centre in Cache Creek in April 2020, after flooding prompted several evacuation alerts and orders in the community. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek council asks for more info about alert system

Decision about joining emergency notification system deferred to next meeting

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Program provides education and outreach about invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Cache Creek invited to join TNRD invasive plant program

Council notes from the meeting of Feb. 15

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

Oliver Elementary School. (File)
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Interior Health lists two dates for the potential exposure

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Average response times for critical “purple” and “red” calls were between nine and 10 minutes Feb. 19 in Metro Vancouver, with only less critical “yellow” calls receiving an average response time of 45 minutes. The longer than usual delay was due to a combination of factors, BC Emergency Health Services said. (APBC image)
After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

B.C. Ambulance Service says high-priority calls were still 10 minutes or less

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Contributed to Kamloops This Week)
B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson was told the lace on the garment made it look like a slip dress

Most Read