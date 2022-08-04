(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

It’ll be cool and wet, then warm up before cooling off again

After a week of heat that toppled dozens of single-day heat records in B.C., some cooler, wetter weather has finally arrived.

On Thursday (Aug. 4), the hottest spot in B.C. was Osoyoos at 24 C, almost half of the 42.1 C the region saw last week. Most of B.C. will see cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance of showers. In the Kootenays, there’s a possibility of thunderstorms.

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 20s and low 30s across B.C. this weekend, but weather forecasters say it isn’t likely that highs experienced during the heat wave will return.

“We expect that B.C. will return to the cooler pattern that dominated for most of the summer prior to the heat wave that arrived for the final week of July,” said Doug Gillham, a meteorologist with the Weather Network.

That cooler pattern could help tame B.C.’s wildfire season, which had been fairly quiet until hot and dry conditions during the heatwave led to 152 new fire starts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan wildfire sees significant growth, evacuation orders still in effect
Next story
ICBC says all 2.8M rebate cheques are in the mail months after announcement

Just Posted

The long-gone Sumallo Lodge on Highway 3 east of Hope, which played a role in the Hope Slide tragedy in January 1965, as seen in a photolog from July 21, 1966. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Vintage video logs of B.C.’s highways a vivid trip back in time

Campfire, no date, stock image
Kamloops Fire Centre bans campfires in region as of Aug. 4

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The Association’s AGM is on Aug. 24, and several key positions need to be filled at the meeting in order to ensure there is a 2023 season. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
South Cariboo Minor Soccer looking to fill key positions at upcoming AGM

The Maria Creek fire northeast of Lillooet has grown to 400 hectares. Smoke from the fire is clearly visible in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area. (Photo credit: BCWS)
Wildfire crews continue to battle blazes south of Ashcroft and north of Pavilion