(Photo: Metro creative stock)

(Photo: Metro creative stock)

B.C. chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

Mark Foullong urged the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia to maintain “medical freedom of choice”

Chiropractors across B.C. voted for their professional regulator to “take a stand” against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The motion, penned by Kelowna chiropractor Mark Foullong, urged the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia (CCBC) to maintain the right to medical freedom of choice for all chiropractors and their patients in B.C.

“Be it resolved that CCBC registrants and chiropractic patients in BC maintain the right to choose medical privacy and have honoured their medical privacy, and further their right to choose whether or not to engage in health/medical procedures free of coercion, manipulation or mandates,” read the motion.

This comes after the province announced that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will soon be expanded to include doctors, dentists and other professionals working in private practices. The Ministry of Health is working with professional colleges to implement the measure, according to Minister Adrian Dix at a press conference on Nov. 5.

B.C.’s existing vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which took effect on Oct. 26, previously did not cover those working in private practices or those who don’t work in a hospital or healthcare facility.

A date requiring health practitioners to be vaccinated has not been set by the province.

READ MORE: Man located by COSAR after flipping car, walking away in Lake Country

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19Kelowna

Previous story
Kamloops man assaulted while removing anti-homeless shelter leaflets
Next story
Relief for B.C. as weather warnings lifted; flood warnings and evacuations remain

Just Posted

Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cat comes back to Cache Creek home after two month disappearance

The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Work continues to reopen highways as extent of damage is revealed

A bylaw allowing Ashcroft residents to have backyard campfires is in the works, but permits are not available until it has been adopted. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Ashcroft now a step closer to allowing backyard campfires

(back row, from l) Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schachtel, Christine Williams, and Cst. Marika Masters and (front row, from l) Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser helped collect food, toys, and cash donations at Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event in December 2020. (Photo credit: Jackson Masters)
Get ready to cram a cruiser in Clinton