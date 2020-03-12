Dental conference in Vancouver was warned of an exposure to coronavirus. (Picryl.com)

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

People who were at the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver on the afternoon of March 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health says in a notice Thursday.

One person who attended the Vancouver Convention Centre event that day between 2 and 4 p.m. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and is recovering at home, the health authority says. The risk to other participants is “extremely low,” but people are asked to watch for signs of fever, cough, headache or shortness of breath.

RELATED: NHL suspends its season due to coronavirus

RELATED: Oak Bay council takes precautions for public events

“As a precaution only, we are advising participants who attended the Pacific Dental Conference during those hours to monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days and call HealthLink BC at 811 for advice if they develop them,” Vancouver Coastal Health says. “As long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Just Posted

Young Ashcroft residents conquer Lung Association Wall Climb

Liam and Natalya Chorneychuk came, climbed, and conquered in support of their Bopa

Cache Creek mayor proposes sharing services, facilities with Ashcroft

Santo Talarico wants to look at areas where ‘we can benefit as two joint communities’

Theatre Diaries 4: A murderer gets ready to be announced

All the pieces fall into place as opening night draws near

Lytton RCMP: Excessive speed means an impounded vehicle and a long walk home

A North Vancouver found out the hard way that speeding doesn’t pay

Local News Briefs: B.C. Seniors Advocate cancels upcoming meetings

Plus mark your calendars for the Cache Creek market, Mesa yard sale, and more

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Most Read