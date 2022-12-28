B.C. Minister of Housing and Government House Leader Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement in Vancouver on December 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Housing and Government House Leader Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement in Vancouver on December 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. doubling staffing of unit that resolves landlord-tenant disputes

Complainants sometimes waiting months for decisions to be made

The B.C. government says its working to reduce wait times on disputes between landlords and tenants by doubling the capacity of the unit responsible for resolving rental disagreements.

As it stands, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said British Columbians are sometimes waiting months to have issues of rent payment, unsafe living circumstances or renoviction addressed. Kahlon said the Residential Tenancy Branch has seen about a 20 per cent increase in the number of applications for help since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), he announced up to $15.6 million over the next three years to expand the branch and its compliance and enforcement unit. Kahlon said the fresh funds will add up to 50 new full-time employees, on top of the 118 already working there. Five of the new hires will be dedicated to the compliance and enforcement unit, doubling its staff.

Robert Patterson, a lawyer with the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre, said in a news release he hopes the change means tenants have their concerns addressed sooner and arbitrators have more time to make “well-reasoned decisions.”

David Hutniak, CEO of LandlordBC, also expressed satisfaction with the change.

“Not only will this new investment alleviate financial concerns for landlords by allowing them to solve rental disputes faster, but it will also ensure that their unit is available to provide housing to people in B.C. at a time when it’s needed most.”

Kahlon said they hope to have all the new staff on board within the next year, but admitted that hiring staff right now can be challenging.

READ ALSO: UBC study finds more than 10 per cent of B.C. renters report being evicted

READ ALSO: ‘They want my unit so now I’m out’: 100 Mile renters no exception to B.C.’s hot housing market

READ ALSO: Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingRentals

Previous story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in to help apartment residents after burst water pipes
Next story
BC Parks’ camping reservations opening soon

Just Posted

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Joyce Charleyboy, right, smudges Carl Schooner Sr. and his wife Charlene Schooner at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Loretta Williams photo)
Missing Bella Coola man’s family continues search in Williams Lake area

Sheila Buter, second from left, with her grandson Malachi, daughter Courtney Zwack and Sydney Zwack are spending Christmas together as Sheila continues to recover from a serious snowmobile crash on Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Chilcotin woman beats all odds to survive snowmobile crash in mountains

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve