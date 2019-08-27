(The Canadian Press files)

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

B.C. drivers can now preview how much their car insurance may cost when ICBC changes take effect in September.

The Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1, which is expected to increase insurance rates for drivers with at-fault crashes and criminal convictions while lowering rates for good drivers, according to the B.C. government.

According to ICBC, 10 per cent of drivers either have two or more minor driving convictions or have been convicted of a serious driving offence in the past three years. For those people, optional insurance rates will likely increase based on specific infractions, Attorney General David Eby has said in the past.

The online calculator offers an estimate only for basic insurance, based off a person’s driver profile that is created through a series of questions.

For a more comprehensive look at your specific insurance rates, you can log in to your ICBC account which is based off of your drivers license and other information. That estimation tool can only calculate rates for drivers whose insurance expires in 44 days or less.

Previous story
Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction
Next story
White Rock pier reopens 250 days after being destroyed in winter storm

Just Posted

Semlin wildfire east of Cache Creek is now listed as being held

The fire, mapped at 40 hectares, did not grow overnight

New Eco-Depot site proposed for Ashcroft, Cache Creek

TNRD staff directed to pursue the purchase of property at the former chip reload site off Highway 1

Oregon couple’s stolen truck located at Deep Creek, boat still missing

Jim and Kathy Jantz are thankful for the help they have received so far in Williams Lake

Two bodies found near Spences Bridge confirmed as those of missing Surrey men

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Many hands make light work at historic Cornwall fire lookout

Volunteers worked to restore the site, which a Journal reader remembers from a 1955 visit

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Most Read