FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

The education ministry is pulling together a committee to look at the issue of vaccine mandates in schools, according to the B.C. health minister.

“We know there is a desire expressed by people in school communities for mandates in education and as such the education ministry… immediately convening an advisory committee,”

said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

Whether or not that would result in any province-wide COVID vaccine mandate for teachers and other educational staff is unclear. Dix said that the committee would work with partners in the education sphere to “develop common principles, standards and guidelines to support boards with the potential implementation of vaccine mandates.”

Dix said that the committee will provide materials to school boards who “wish to explore vaccine policy independently.”

Masks are already mandates for K-12 students, teachers, staff and visiting adults in B.C. schools.

READ MORE: Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people
Next story
71 cats seized by SPCA from rural B.C. property

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

A plan showing proposed additions at Horsting’s Farm Market near Cache Creek, including a miniature passenger railway line that will circle the property. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Miniature railway, other attractions proposed for Horsting’s Farm Market

Lawn signs in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, where voter turnout was 61.1 per cent of eligible voters. The A&W Root Bear was <em>not</em> a candidate. (Photo credit: Adam Louis/Agassiz Harrison Observer)
Voter turnout down from 2019 levels in both local ridings

Garden at 98 Old Cariboo Road, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft CiB honours top gardens and a blooming business