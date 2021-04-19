B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Restaurants and pubs across are restricted to take-out and patio service only until May 25 at the earliest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. public health officials are extending the current COVID-19 restrictions for another five weeks, as the mass vaccination program picks up speed and province’s infection rate show signs of slowing down.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the extension Monday, after telling restaurant and bar owners last week to expect it. She took note of a scattering of weekend parties in violation of gathering orders as warm weather has returned, and warned that people should not be planning vacations or other non-essential trips until after the May 24 long weekend.

With new COVID-19 cases running near 1,000 a day recently and the number of people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions creeping up, workplace restrictions are becoming more important and there have been violations.

“We’ve seen that on patios for example, and the numbers of people who are in gyms,” Henry said.

