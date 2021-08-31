Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency again to Sept. 14

Province says the move allows them to quickly respond to changing wildfire conditions

The Government of B.C. has once again extended the provincial state of emergency to coordinate efforts on B.C. wildfires.

The emergency declaration has been extended to Sep. 14. In a statement, public safety minister Mike Farnworth said the wildfire situation is trending in the right direction, but the province must remain vigilant for persistent wildfire activity.

As of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 233 wildfires were burning in B.C., with 21 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,754 properties. There are 77 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 6,073 properties. Of the fires burning, 16 are of note.

In a press briefing on Aug. 31, BC Wildfire Service officials said that crews are getting a better handle on the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon thanks to planned ignition efforts that occurred over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Skaha Lake fire near Penticton hasn’t experienced any significant growth.

Current fire conditions may lead to continued severe fire behaviour and the potential for more evacuations.

Many British Columbians are expected to travel for the Labour Day long weekend. Provincial authorities encourage travellers to plan trips away from areas affected by wildfires. Travellers should also check EmergencyInfoBC and DriveBC websites for the latest information on wildfires and travel advisories.

