Screenshot from a video posted by Chad Martz in his home in western Ukraine on March 8, 2022. In the background people staying in his home sing a song as a send off to a gropu of refugees who are leaving. (Chad Martz Facebook)

Screenshot from a video posted by Chad Martz in his home in western Ukraine on March 8, 2022. In the background people staying in his home sing a song as a send off to a gropu of refugees who are leaving. (Chad Martz Facebook)

B.C. family in Ukraine helping thousands of refugees with food, shelter

‘This is still just a drop in the bucket to what we need to be able to do’ - Chad Martz

A Chilliwack man working with a charity in western Ukraine says as bad as the refugee crisis created by the Russian invasion has been so far, it’s going to get worse.

Chad Martz, his wife Mary and 17-year-old daughter Tatyana live in western Ukraine where Chad and Mary work for Chilliwack-based Christian charity Hungry For Life International.

“(It’s) getting scary,” Chad told The Progress over Messenger on Wednesday. “Food shortages in many parts of the country. It’s going to get really bad really quick.”

The Martz family have been on the front lines of finding and providing food and shelter for hundreds of refugees fleeing Russian missiles and tanks in the eastern parts of Ukraine.

READ MORE: Chilliwack family living in western Ukraine helps those fleeing Russian invasion

On March 8, he said they had eight people leave their house in the morning and four more came through the door later in the day.

“They were lost trying to find a place to stay and our brother-in-law brought them here,” he said.

In a short video posted on the Hungry For Life Facebook page, Martz said they have been able to accomplish a great deal to help refugees coming from high-conflict areas.

He said they have helped co-ordinate helping getting food for 40,000 people over five days, in addition to the people coming through their doors to spend the night.

“It’s substantial but this is still just a drop in the bucket to what we need to be able to do. We’ve been able to secure food supplies directly from factories, as long as we have the funds for it. We have the transportation and distribution network all set up for it.”

In the video he posted, he walked into the family living room where a man played a piano as part of a send-off to the latest group of refugees through their home. Several of the people sang a song in Ukrainian.

“There’s been multiple stories of people who have come through,” he said. “One of those in Kharkiv, a couple were being shelled for five days. They were in a room with no windows, just protecting their four-year-old daughter. They spent two days underground in the subway and made their way here.”

Chad said the donations people are making to Hungry For Life is helping to make a difference.

“It’s heartbreaking but your contributions and prayers are making a difference. Thanks everyone.”

If anyone wants to help out Hungry for Life International is located at 45950 Alexander Ave. and the website is www.hungryforlife.org. Chad said 100 per cent of donations go to the front lines, they don’t take a cut for office expenses.

RELATED: Mission woman’s childhood home becomes deathtrap for family stuck in besieged Kharkiv

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

European UnionRussiaUkraine

Previous story
‘Mob rule’ won’t affect B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions, minister warns
Next story
Former girlfriend charged with first-degree murder of Nanaimo man

Just Posted

A map shows the extent of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft, and the burn severity within it, from unburnt (green) to high burn (dark red). (Photo credit: Westrek Geotechincal Services Ltd.)
Impacts of Tremont Creek fire could last three years or more

Debris removal in Lytton started on March 8, and will begin with five village-owned properties on Fraser Street, including the pool, seen at back left in this photo taken on July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Province announces another $18.4 million to help rebuild Lytton

The Ashcroft HUB’s Anonymous Art Show is on now through March 31, with more than 100 works by local artists on display and available through a silent auction.
Anonymous Art Show back at Ashcroft HUB through March 31

Cache Creek 2nd Assistant Chief Alana Peters (c) and Cache Creek Captain Bill Elliott (r) at an officers’ fire training course on the weekend of March 5. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Fire Rescue)
Cache Creek council gears up to support Graffiti Days weekend