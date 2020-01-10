B.C. family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Kelowna

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

A Kelowna family is trying their best to recover after their home and safety was violated during a break-in earlier this week in their Glenmore neighbourhood.

On Jan. 8, Ben Gorodetsky awoke to the “guttural and emotional screams” of his wife coming from the room of their young toddler.

Gorodetsky said his wife was putting their child back to bed at around 4:30 a.m. when she saw a hand reach into the room to try and turn the light on, however the hand didn’t belong to her husband.

“I was awoken (by the screams) and thought that something must have happened to our kid,” said Gorodetsky.

“I ran down the hall asking ‘what happened’ but whoever was there had fled. There was initial relief but a few minutes later we realized that stuff was gone.”

Among the stolen items were laptops and new winter clothing, but also Gorodetsky’s backpack which included his notebook, research and life’s work.

The material items Gorodetsky knows are gone for good, but he’s hoping that the notes and work could be returned.

“That stuff is irreplaceable to me, but trash to someone else.”

Among the stolen items was Gorodetsky’s material for his dance-theatre show Biblioteka for the upcoming Living Things Festival in Kelowna.

Gorodetsky said he and his family are still feeling the traumatic after effects of the break-in.

“It’s surprisingly horrible if I’m being honest,” he said.

“We haven’t felt comfortable in our home, it made us feel unsafe and we’ve even barricaded the doors. It’s been a physically paralyzing anxiety.”

The Glenmore community has been very supportive Gorodetsky said, adding that he and his family are thankful for the kindness during the last few days.

Gorodetsky said said they contacted the RCMP, but there has been no update since.

