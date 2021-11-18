Hwy 7 opens both lanes west of Agassiz, traffic remains gridlocked

The Miami River swells during this week’s flooding in Agassiz-Harrison. Road crews are hard at work clearing debris and repairing routes on the Lougheed Highway and beyond. (Photo/Laurens Van Vliet)

Update: 1:28 p.m.

DriveBC has confirmed one lane in each direction of the Lougheed Highway has opened west of Agassiz. Major delays are expected due to congestion.

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is still flushing commercial vehicles out westbound out of Hope.

Hundreds of vehicles, most of which appeared to be commercial, formed a line through the downtown core of Agassiz. Though drivers seemed prepared to wait out the gridlock for however long it took, in minutes, the town was cleared of excess traffic.

Witnesses report the local RCMP have stepped in to help direct traffic.

Update: 12:28 p.m.

The evacuation centre at the Agassiz Agricultrual Hall is now closed.

Update: 11:42 a.m.

Traffic along the Lougheed Highway is passing through as the Fraser Valley looks to even more rain in the forecast.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the provincial government announced westbound commercial vehicles may now pass through a single lane on Highway 7 in between Hope and Agassiz. Once all commercial vehicles have been moved, Highway 7 will close again between Agassiz and Hope so road crews can continue to repair roads. Emergency vehicles will continue to have access.

The Ministry of Transportation hopes to have a single lane open for all travel between Agassiz and Hope later on Thursday.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, highway crews were able to clear Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope to allow for westbound traffic. A passenger train running from Hope to Vancouver also helped move stranded travelers along.

Highway 7 remains open between Agassiz and Harrison Mills , limited to single-lane alternating traffic, according to DriveBC. At this time, it’s recommended to use Highway 7 for essential travel only. Expect major delays along that route due to congestion and ongoing road work.

The State of Local Emergency continues in the District of Kent and in Harrison Hot Springs. Properties along the 6500 block of Rockwell Drive are still under evacuation order. District officials are working closely with the province to assess the road’s structure.

The District of Kent encourages residents to continue to limit household and business water and wastewater use for the next 48 hours as infrastructure continues to move storm water along.

“A huge thank you to all of our Emergency Support Services volunteers and our community volunteers,” said Mayor Sylvia Pranger in a statement. “The outpouring of support for those stranded and evacuated has been overwhelming. Let’s continue supporting one another by only purchasing those goods that are needed to ensure there is enough for our neighbours until supply chains can be replenished.”

