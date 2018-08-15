B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Jordy York. Image: Facebook

One man has been arrested following a serious assault at Monte Lake, west of Vernon.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 3900 block of Highway 97 at Monte Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, but police said that escalated to an assault involving a golf club and machete.

RELATED: Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

The victim, who was in the area camping with friends, was not known to the suspect.

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment with the victim sustaining a serious, though undisclosed, injury and remained in hospital.

Jody Archie York, 43, of Langley, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Court documents indicate York is not in custody and is expected to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon on Aug. 3o.

York is reportedly a longtime member of the Independent Soldiers gang and has a long history of criminal activity on both sides of the B.C.-Washington state border.

In 2011 he was sentenced in connection to a massive scheme that involved trafficking thousands of pounds of B.C. Bud and cocaine across the U.S./Canada border.

Related: Abbotsford men among seven sentenced in drug-smuggling scheme

Related: Border inspector sentenced to five years for role in drug ring

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says
Next story
Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Flooding hits Cache Creek trailer park again

Residents say some easy steps could be taken to alleviate ongoing damage.

Closure of Steelhead fishery a blow to Spences Bridge

Decision to close the fishery comes after prediction of fewer than 200 returning fish in 2018.

Painting of Ashcroft fetches more than $200,000 at auction

A 1965 painting of the town by E. J. Hughes exceeded pre-auction estimate at recent sale.

Fraser-Nicola MLA frustrated by lack of progress on Clinton seniors’ housing

Jackie Tegart talks about various issues affecting the riding.

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

‘Treed in perpetuity’: How to log without clearcutting

Thinning treed areas can make properties less vulnerable to fire and make money without clearcutting

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

VIDEO: B.C. brother-and-sister RCMP officers Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Kamloops RCMP warn ‘don’t buy jewelry on the street’

Kamloops RCMP are warning jewelry buyers to be aware of a scam.

Most Read