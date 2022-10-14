B.C. judge sentences ‘sextortionist’ to 13 years in case involving Amanda Todd

Judge said Coban’s conduct called for ‘sharp rebuke’, sentence to be served on top of Netherlands term

Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE **MANDATORY CREDIT**

A British Columbia judge has sentenced a man she called an “internet sextortionist” to 13 years in prison for tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd before she died by suicide.

Justice Martha Devlin of the B.C. Supreme Court says Aydin Coban’s calculated conduct caused the girl mental anguish and social isolation, contributing to her suicide after he told Todd he would ruin her life.

The sentence is longer than the 12 years suggested by the Crown, but Devlin said Coban’s conduct calls for “sharp rebuke.”

The story of the 15-year-old girl gained worldwide attention when she posted a video weeks before her death in 2012 using flash cards to explain how she was harassed and extorted by an anonymous online predator.

Devlin says Coban used an arsenal of fake social media sites and went to great lengths to search out Todd’s family members and friends to maximize the harm after she pleaded for him to stop.

Coban, who was extradited to Canada to face trial, is already serving an 11-year sentence in the Netherlands for similar crimes involving 33 youth, and Devlin says the 13-year term will be served consecutively, or on top of his sentence that ends in 2024.

RELATED: Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd

RELATED: Amanda Todd said ‘pedophile’ had been blackmailing her for years: Crown

Law and justicesexual harassment

Previous story
Firefighters respond to wildfire in West Vancouver near Cypress Falls Park

Just Posted

Proposed changes to the provincial riding of Fraser-Nicola include adding the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs in the southwest corner, and Tobiano and Savona in the northeast (see inset boxes on map). (Photo credit: BC Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Commission recommends six new ridings in BC, changes to 71 others in new report

Election vote sign 2022
Who is running locally, and where to cast your vote, in the elections on Oct. 15

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14, 2022. Permanent repairs to the site, and others along the Fraser Canyon Highway that were damaged in the November 2021 flooding, will begin this fall, with a projected completion date of 2024. (Photo credit: MOTI)
Permanent repairs starting soon on Highway 1 through Canyon

The Peanuts gang taking part in the 2021 Santa Parade in Ashcroft. The organizers of this year’s event are looking for a few volunteers to sit on the planning committee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers sought for Ashcroft Santa Parade planning committee