B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

An investigation has been launched by the ministry of health into allegations of emergency room doctors and nurses “playing a game guessing the blood alcohol level of Indigenous patients” and possibly others.
“Last night I was made aware of racist practices in emergency room or rooms,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a news conference Friday (June 19).
“If confirmed, it is unacceptable and racist.”
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations.
Dix, when pressed by several reporters, would not divulge information surrounding any particular hospital or health authority.
