B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has been demanding a prime-time debate with Premier John Horgan. (Hansard TV)

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has got his date for a head-to-head debate with Premier John Horgan on proportional representation.

Horgan and Wilkinson announced Tuesday morning the debate will be broadcast live on CBC and Global TV networks, starting at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 8. B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver, who influenced the controversial terms of the mail-in referendum that is already underway, is not taking part.

Horgan appeared to agree to the debate weeks ago, then seemed to be having second thoughts as he argued that MLAs were debating the choices in the referendum in the B.C. legislature.

Wilkinson has been touring the province since summer, urging people to reject the three voting options included on the mail-in ballots. Voters have until Nov. 30 to mark their ballots and mail the postage-paid return envelope to Elections B.C.

The NDP are counting on low awareness and low turnout for this referendum,” Wilkinson said Tuesday. “With countless ballots sitting in in recycling bins or unopened in apartment lobbies, the premier needs to tell British Columbians about how he’s trying to game the system.”

Horgan has campaigned vigorously for a change in B.C.’s voting system, even though many of the details of the change are not available until after the vote.

