B.C. record 87,000 intersection crashes in 2021. (Submitted photo)

B.C. logged 87,000 intersection crashes in 2021. These were the riskiest areas.

Highest crash zones remained in Metro Vancouver and Kelowna

Although still far below pre-pandemic levels, intersections in B.C. continue to be the site of tens of thousands of car crashes a year.

In 2021, ICBC logged 87,000 intersection car crashes, up from 74,000 in 2020, but significantly down from 110,000 in 2018.

Of those recorded last year, the vast majority continued to occur in the Lower Mainland, where there were 65,000 crashes, 40,000 of which resulted in injury. The next riskiest region was Vancouver Island with 9,900 crashes (5,300 injuries), followed by the Southern Interior with 9,100 crashes (4,900 injuries) and North Central with 2,800 (1,200 injuries).

ICBC intersection crash data 2021 versus 5-year average by region. (Black Press Media)

These were the top 5 riskiest intersections (excluding bridges) in each region in 2021.

Lower Mainland

  1. 217 crashes: Langley – 264 Street and Trans-Canada Highway
  2. 195 crashes: Surrey – 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard
  3. 184 crashes: Burnaby/Vancouver – Boundary Road and Grandview Highway onramp
  4. 184 crashes: Coquitlam – Brunette Ave and Trans-Canada Highway
  5. 164 crashes: Coquitlam/Surrey – Interchanges on either end of Port Mann Bridge

Vancouver Island

  1. 74 crashes: Nanaimo – Island Highway North and Aulds Road/Hammond Bay Road
  2. 58 crashes: Duncan – Trans-Canada Highway & Trunk Road
  3. 56 crashes: Nanaimo – Island Highway North and Bowen Road/E&N Trail/Norwell Drive
  4. 54 crashes: Lantzville/Nanaimo – Aulds Road and Nanaimo Parkway
  5. 53 crashes: Saanich – Blanshard Street and Saanich Road

Southern Interior

  1. 113 crashes: Kelowna – Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue
  2. 83 crashes: Kelowna – Harvey Avenue and Spall Road
  3. 79 crashes: Kelowna – Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue
  4. 78 crashes: Kelowna – Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue
  5. 71 crashes: Kelowna – Banks Road and Highway 97 North

North Central

  1. 41 crashes: Prince George – Highway 16 West and Tyner Boulevard/Domano Boulevard
  2. 37 crashes: Prince George – Highway 16 West and Highway 97 South
  3. 33 crashes: Prince George – Ferry Avenue and Highway 16
  4. 31 crashes: Prince George – Highway 97 South and 5th Avenue/Central Street East
  5. 27 crashes: Prince George – Highway 16 West and Vance Road/Cowart Road

