White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC photo)

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

One couldn’t blame White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady for feeling a little flushed these days – after all, he’s just become B.C.’s newest millionaire.

Tusnady, a retired pharmacist, won $16.4 million , after matching all six numbers in the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw. His ticket – purchased at the Elgin Esso on Crescent Road in South Surrey – was the only one in Canada to win the jackpot.

READ MORE: Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

“It’s a big, big shock,” Tusnady, 63, said during a moving Facebook live interview with BCLC interim president and CEO Greg Moore. “I already warned the bank I’m coming with a big cheque.”

Tusnady (pronounced Tush-nady) told BCLC it took some time for him to get a handle on the situation. He was sitting on the toilet at home when he decided to check his 6/49 tickets against the winning numbers.

“I Googled the numbers,” he said. “I took my ticket out and checked and just went blank. I tried to take a deep breath, let it register, and went back and checked again and again.”

In shock, he waited till the next day to drop the bomb on his wife.

“The next day, after lunch, I held my wife’s hand and said, ‘Look, I have something to tell you and I don’t want anything to change with us,’” Tusnady recounted.

After that, Tusnady shared the good news with relatives across Canada and in Hungary via video meetings.

At first, “nobody believed it,” he said.

“Everybody thinks it’s a joke.”

He claimed the prize via BCLC’s alternative prize-claim process.

Tusnady said travel will be on his family’s to-do list once the pandemic has passed – and the plane tickets will seat them at the front of the aircraft from now on.

The virtual celebration was BCLC’s first.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

white rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia
Next story
Vancouver China- Canada organization donates 1,000s of masks to Cariboo communties

Just Posted

Nearly 400 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert

Concern grows over rapidly rising water levels in the Bonaparte River

Village of Ashcroft cancels planned 2.5 per cent property tax increase

Council approves revised budget with taxes frozen and savings found in other areas

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

School District staff providing support for students and families

A wide variety of resources, including food for those who need it, are available

Horrible hair getting you down? Avoid disastrous DIY fixes

From trimming your bangs to hair colouring, here’s how to do (and not do) it

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19

Both Red Chris and Brucejack mines continue to operate under strict pandemic measures

Most Read