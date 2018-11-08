(News Bulletin file)

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

A man caught seeking sex with a teenager in a Creep Catchers-type sting operation has been handed a two-year jail sentence.

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell, 44, pleaded guilty in provincial court in Nanaimo on Thursday to counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and arranging and agreeing on a sexual offence against a child. Nick Barber, Crown counsel, and James Wright, Dewell’s legal counsel, both sought a two-year jail sentence and Judge Justine Saunders sentenced Dewell to a total of two years in jail, with a 30-month probation order.

The offences relate to a February 2018 incident in which Dewell was caught in an online vigilante group sting operation, soliciting sexual acts with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl. During the sting, it was revealed he had engaged in sexual intercourse with two minors in an August 2017 incident leading to a police investigation. The circumstances and identities of the minors are protected.

Barber said “bizarrely,” Dewell was under the impression the incidents were initiated by the minors.

Wright said a “moderate mental handicap,” major depression disorder, avoidance personality disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder are amongst issues affecting Dewell.

According to a pre-sentence report, Dewell said he had a childhood that was “brutal” and he was exposed to pornography at an early age.

Dewell addressed the judge before being sentenced and apologized for his actions. In her ruling, Saunders noted Dewell had entered guilty pleas and taken responsibility for his actions and had been up front to the authors of the report.

As part of the probation order, Dewell will not be allowed any direct or indirect contact with the victims. He will not be allowed near schools, daycare centres, swimming pools, community centres or anywhere where there may be people 16 years old or under, unless he has permission from his probation officer.

He won’t be allowed to possess any device with access to the internet and will be required to register as a sex offender.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare
Next story
John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Just Posted

New bus route from Merritt to Prince George will pick-up in Cache Creek, Clinton

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service will also run from Merritt to Langley via Spences Bridge

Fossil from Marble Canyon could become a provincial symbol

British Columbians can vote for a provincial fossil, with a local candidate in the running

Fire chiefs for the day have wonderful time

Two Ashcroft students got engine rides, a fire hall tour, and more

Ashcroft Legion gets a makeover

New paint job, fence, and sign part of ongoing renovations at the branch.

Local News Briefs: Rock solid curling club introduces kids to the joy of curling

Plus a free SuperHost workshop, create your own Christmas cards, a change for CBC Radio, and more.

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Proportional representation turnout less than 3% as leaders debate

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

Most Read