Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man facing charges for collision that killed 23-month-old child

Charges relate to a collision in Vancouver on July 6, 2021

Charges have been laid against a North Vancouver man in connection to a fatal vehicle collision that killed an 23-month-old child last summer.

In a news release, Vancouver Police said 30-year-old Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and one count dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years less a day in prison and the second carries a sentence of five years.

Neither of the charges have been proven in court.

The charges relate to a collision between a Ford Escape and a McLaren at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets on July 6, 2021. Following the collision, the Ford Escape mounted the sidewalk, striking a man who was carrying his 23-month-old daughter. The child died and the father was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Train derailed near Kamloops

Just Posted

The Cache Creek Thrashers are the regional U13 girls’ champions 2022 after a gold medal win in Enderby. (Photo credit: Softball BC)
Cache Creek U13 girls’ softball team brings home gold medal

The last payphone in Ashcroft, at One Easy Stop, has come to the end of the line, and will be removed on or after July 23. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
This number is not in service: last outdoor public payphone being removed from Ashcroft

Jason Parchomchuk of 100 Mile House with the fire-damaged Salmon Valley geocache. (Photo credit: Gold Country Communities Society)
Geocacher retrieves box that was casualty of last year’s fires

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek to hold public meeting to discuss annual report