B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

A man who illegally shot a moose in the southern Interior has been fined $10,000 after leaving the animal to suffer before it died.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it began an investigation in November 2017 after the man from Surrey reported that he shot the bull the day before near the community of Beaverdell.

RELATED: B.C. men convicted for killing off-season moose

The service says its officers determined the moose was left alive, but partially paralyzed, and evidence at the scene indicated the bull struggled extensively and suffered before its death.

The man was convicted in a Kelowna provincial court last week on three Wildlife Act charges.

It says a provincial wildlife veterinarian provided evidence to the court that showed the degree of unnecessary suffering the moose endured was severe and extended.

The services says $8500 from the fine will be directed to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Just Posted

Fire destroys home on Brink Street in Ashcroft

All occupants escaped safely but house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived

Man, 31, charged in Cache Creek fatal shooting

Corey Richard Harkness appeared on one count of murder in provincial court in Kamloops

One man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

A gofundme page has been set up to fund a Celebration of Life for Brock Ledoux

Historic Nicola Valley church destroyed by fire

Murray United Church one of four Merritt-area churches touched by fire on same night

South Cariboo Minor Soccer gears up for new season

Registration has increased steadily every year since 2014, with the league nearly doubling in size

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Speaker Darryl Plecas’ report details ‘flagrant overspending’

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

Kamala Harris opens U.S. presidential bid in challenge to Trump

The 54-year old portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in a video distributed by her campaign

Most Read