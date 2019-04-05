B.C. man who created ‘revenge porn’ website charged with probation breach

Patrick Fox was sentenced to nearly four years behind bars for criminally harassing his ex-wife

Patrick Fox of Burnaby is shown in this undated handout image. (Handout via The Canadian Press)

A man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website has been charged with breaching a probation order.

The RCMP say Patrick Fox was arrested Thursday in Burnaby.

READ MORE: B.C. man created revenge porn website to target ‘evil’ ex-wife

He was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in 2017 for illegally possessing a firearm and criminally harassing Desiree Capuano, who lived in the United States.

Fox’s trial heard Capuano was harassed through hundreds of threatening emails and the website, which falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.

In a statement, the B.C.’s prosecution service says Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving the province without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the U.S. border.

A bail hearing for Fox on Friday was adjourned until Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes
Next story
Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

Just Posted

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Williams Lake company plans Interior bus routes

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Citizens of the Year honoured

Four people recognized for their contributions to our communities

A new bench will be dedicated at the Harmony Bell project

A time capsule will also be buried at the site to commemorate the event

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Most Read