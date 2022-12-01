THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’
Next story
Power, water finally reaches all homes of Xeni Gwe’tin First Nation in Chilcotin

Just Posted

The former Immaculate Heart of Mary shrine property on Stage Road in Cache Creek contains 26 hotel-style bedrooms. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek submits Expression of Interest in former church site

Traffic was single lane along the Nemiah Valley Road through much of Xeni Gwet’in this past summer as water lines were being installed for parts of the community. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Power, water finally reaches all homes of Xeni Gwe’tin First Nation in Chilcotin

Jennifer Toland of Eliguk Lake Lodge in the Chilcotin captured the cold perfectly in this photo taken during a similar cold snap in years past, like the cold weather the region is experiencing Dec. 1 2022, where Puntzi Mountain in the coldest spot in B.C. (Jennifer Toland photo)
Extreme cold warning issued for Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

The Urgent and Primary Care Centre at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site is piloting a ‘Virtual Doctor’ program through May 2023. (Photo credit: Journal files)
New ‘virtual doctor’ pilot program now underway in Ashcroft