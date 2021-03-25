B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

The B.C. government has more than doubled its fine for attending or promoting a gathering in violation of COVID-19 public health orders from $230 to $525, effective immediately.

The fine for hosting a party or other gathering that breaks pandemic rules remains at $2,300. The $230 fine continues to apply to other COVID-19 measures, including failing to wear a mask or failing to follow rules for patrons of businesses and other public spaces.

“Over the past several months, it’s become clear that for some, the risk ofa $230 violation ticket isn’t enough to deter attendance at events that violate the provincial health officer order,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said March 25. “I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately.”

more to come…

