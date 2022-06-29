B.C. Mountie facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women

A Surrey RCMP officer is facing nine charges relating to breach of trust and fraud in what police say was an alleged attempt to pick up women.

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday (June 29) that charges were approved against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie in connection with allegations of misconduct involving three individuals between January 2014 and October 2020 “at or near Surrey.”

Surrey RCMP say it is alleged Leckie used his position as a police officer to obtain information and contact members of the public for the purpose of “engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty.”

These are disturbing allegations of breach of trust and fraud involving one of our police officers, said Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. Our Professional Standards Unit is committed to a thorough investigation and we urge anyone who may have additional information to reach out to PSU investigators.

Leckie is facing seven counts of breach of trust in connection with the duties of their office contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud contrary to section 342.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Charges were sworn on June 29 and his first appearance date has been set for July 29 at Surrey Provincial Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Professional Standards Unit at 604-599-7887.

Leckie has worked with Surrey RCMP since 2010. He is suspended with pay and the BCRCMP say “recent developments with criminal charges laid today will engage the process to move towards suspension without pay.”



