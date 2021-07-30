Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

B.C. offers $1,200 to wildfire evacuees out more than 10 days

Red Cross program distributes aid for Lytton residents, others

The B.C. government is providing a one-time payment of $1,200 to people who have been out of their homes on a wildfire evacuation order for 10 days or more, distributed through the Red Cross.

Evacuated B.C. residents must register with the Red Cross online at redcross.ca or by calling 1 800 863-6582, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Pacific time). The payments will be sent by e-transfer.

“These funds will provide much-needed support for hundreds of families who have been displaced from their homes and communities,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said. “We’re working with the Red Cross to get this funding into the hands of people as quickly as possible to alleviate the impacts of prolonged evacuations.”

The program will pay $2,000 for households in the Lytton area, including the Village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation, and remains open until Aug. 31, 2021 for those impacted by Lytton fire.

For those under evacuation orders for more than 10 consecutive days, applications will be accepted until 30 days after the evacuation order is lifted.

RELATED: Rain, clearing smoke expected for B.C. Interior

RELATED: Campfire ban lifted for Prince George, Northwest

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC legislature

Previous story
B.C. sees 243 COVID-19 cases Friday as infections keep rising

Just Posted

A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, forms in the sky as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Showers in forecast for some B.C. wildfires, but lightning also possible

DriveBC web cameras show a significant traffic back-up near the Zopkios Rest Area on July 29, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Crash closes Coquihalla Highway southbound

6 Mile Lake south of Clinton was the scene of a fatal collision on July 25 involving a stolen pickup truck. (Photo credit: Locations Hub)
Clinton RCMP probe fatal collision involving stolen truck at 6 Mile Lake

Barney Bentall, Dan Fremlin, Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel perform during a benefit concert for Lytton in Clinton Friday, July 23. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton benefit concerts raise over $8,000 for Lytton