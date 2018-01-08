Ride hailing services using smartphone apps are competing with taxi service in most urban areas of North America, but not yet in B.C. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Insurance, safety key concerns in Uber, Lyft service

An all-party committee of B.C. MLAs begins meeting today to try to put broken promises and blame behind them and work out a way to introduce smartphone-based ride-hailing service to the province.

The committee was proposed by B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who has repeatedly pushed for B.C. to join most large cities in North America to allow Uber, Lyft and other services to supplement taxi service.

The B.C. NDP matched the B.C. Liberal election promise to introduce ride-hailing by the end of 2017, but NDP Transportation Minister Claire Trevena retreated and ordered a review of the taxi industry first. Trevena said the previous government did not make enough progress on creating licensing and vehicle insurance for ride-hailing drivers, one of the complaints of taxi services that want similar rules for competing services.

RELATED: Pressure on John Horgan to protect taxi industry

RELATED: Lyft looks at B.C., promotes small-town service

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Todd Stone, the former transportation minister, has made modernizing taxi regulations a part of his platform, but has faced criticism. Green MLA Adam Olsen rapped the party for asking the committee to include taxis in its review.

“While B.C. is just starting to debate ride hailing, other jurisdictions have already turned to autonomous vehicles,” Olsen said. “I know the B.C. Liberals have a leadership race underway, but we cannot keep putting political calculation ahead of moving forward on the issues that matter to the people who elected us.”

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card
Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

