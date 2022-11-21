B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby to lay out plans to tackle housing affordability crisis

Eby was housing minister before running for premier

British Columbia Premier David Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today.

It’s one of the issues Eby said he planned to tackle just moments after he was sworn in on Friday.

Eby, who was housing minister before running for premier, released a housing plan during his leadership campaign aimed at addressing affordability, targeting speculators and protecting renters.

His proposed plan would fast-track affordable housing by speeding approvals, use government land for some projects, make all secondary suites across the province legal and allow homebuilders to replace a single-family house with up to three units on the same lot.

Eby said on Friday that he planned to “hit the ground running” and then set out two one-time payments for residents, to help mitigate inflation pressures for residents.

Yesterday, he announced a new public safety plan to increase enforcement on repeat violent offenders and expand mental-health crisis response teams.

RELATED: B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams

BC legislatureHousing

Previous story
B.C.’s Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
Next story
B.C. artist named DJ, music director for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Just Posted

The Merritt RCMP arrested three men for kidnapping after they tried to flee the scene. (Anastasia Cash)
3 arrested, charged following multiple shots fired and alleged kidnapping in Merritt

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Monday, Nov. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Heavy snow in forecast for Cariboo, North Thompson, Shuswap

Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired
Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

Barbara Roden, left, and Robin Smith were elected as the chair and vice-chair of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Nov. 17. (TNRD photo)
TNRD makes history by electing female chair and vice-chair