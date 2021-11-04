FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Premier expected to make a full recovery

B.C.’s premier has been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure last week, the province said Thursday (Nov. 4).

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing health-care team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December.”

The premier said he would continue to participate virtually in briefings and cabinet meetings but that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who has been appointed deputy premier, or other ministers may attend in-person events in Horgan’s stead.

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
MLA Tegart calling for government action for Lytton evacuees
Next story
RCMP ask for public’s help to locate missing Alberta woman last seen in Williams Lake

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

A row of burnt cars parked along Highway 1, just outside the Village of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021 following a massive wildfire that tore through the town destroying 90 per cent of it. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
MLA Tegart calling for government action for Lytton evacuees

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions

Cache Creek resident Melva Saunders has published her first children’s book. (Kelly Sinoski photo - Black Press Media)
Cache Creek woman writes children’s book