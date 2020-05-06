Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

British Columbia is expected to announce plans today for a gradual reopening of services, but the provincial health officer warns people should stay in their social “bubble” to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Premier John Horgan will release details of the plan today, which will be aimed at relaxing restrictions to safely increase social and economic contacts.

Henry has said the announcement will include measures for summer sports teams, the retail sector and hair salons, but she wants gatherings to remain small and preferably outdoors.

Henry released data this week showing physical distancing measures that closed schools, restaurants and bars in mid-March helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Henry also suggested some measures used in grocery stores could be implemented at other retail outlets and restaurants, and may include limiting the number of people allowed in as well as plastic shields separating workers from customers.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. did not close several sectors of the economy, allowing garden centres and construction sites to continue operating.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

READ MORE: Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJohn Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says
Next story
Fix on Friday to finally let moms-to-be receive CERB, Qualtrough tells MPs

Just Posted

In 1895 a newcomer to Ashcroft decided to start a newspaper

‘We came to Ashcroft to publish a Mining Journal and mind our own business’

Decision made to cancel 2020 South Cariboo minor soccer season

League had hoped to have late start to season and continue in September

Lack of housing and housing diversity in Ashcroft, says report

Details from the April 27 Ashcroft council meeting

Cache Creek council holds short but sweet regular meeting

There was little to discuss at the April 27 meeting before council moved in camera

Ashcroft budget live stream meeting went well, says mayor

Despite a few technical difficulties, attendance and participation were good

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Most Read