Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Premier John Horgan says most people in British Columbia are doing their best to follow public health guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic, but some are acting badly.

The premier called a B.C. couple “un-Canadian” for travelling to Yukon where they’re alleged to have jumped the queue to get an early COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Horgan says it’s disconcerting that some people are holding large gatherings in Vancouver penthouses and others are looking for parties in Whistler despite health restrictions.

READ MORE: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

But he says while a few people are looking for loopholes, most are sticking to the rules and contributing to keeping everybody safe during the pandemic.

Horgan says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s call for people to do more to fight COVID-19 was her plea to get everybody to adhere to public health restrictions.

The province reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 today, and four additional deaths.

READ MORE: B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

CoronavirusJohn Horgan

