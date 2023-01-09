B.C. says it will expedite the registration time for internationally-trained nurses to get practising. (Credit: Pixabay/Antonio-Corigliano)

B.C. says it will expedite the registration time for internationally-trained nurses to get practising. (Credit: Pixabay/Antonio-Corigliano)

B.C. promises to expedite registration time for internationally-trained nurses

Province committing $1.3 million to reduce wait from 3 years to 4-9 months

B.C. is investing fresh dollars into getting retired nurses back to work and internationally-trained ones into the health-care system.

Premier David Eby announced Monday (Jan. 9) the province is committing $1.3 million to expediting the registration process for internationally-educated nurses, with the aim of reducing the wait time from up to three years to four to nine months.

At the same time, Eby said they’re changing the grants available to assist those applicants so they are accessible up front, instead of as a reimbursement. Grants are available for up to $3,700.

The province is introducing new funds to bring retired nurses back into the system as well. Eby said they’ll be offering nurses who want to return to the profession bursaries of up to $10,000 for costs including re-application, assessment, travel and education.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseseniors housing

Previous story
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on B.C.’s Okanagan Hwy

Just Posted

A chart from BC Assessment shows the average increase in the value of a single family home in communities throughout the Thompson-Okanagan region, based on data collected on July 1, 2022. (Photo credit: BC Assessment Authority)
Property assessments up sharply in many areas around Kamloops

Bruce Carter and Emiliana Kaftan bought their winning ticket in Quesnel. (BC/49 photo)
Quesnel residents win $2 million lottery with ticket bought at Husky gas station

The barn at the Onward Ranch can be seen from the main road. (Barry Sale photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Onward Ranch steeped in history

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of burning truck on Broadway Avenue North near Proctor Street Saturday, Jan. 7. (Bonnie Deno photo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating after stolen truck found fully engulfed in flames