Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine

Bike patrol spotted them on popular Greater Victoria area trail

Two people were arrested Tuesday (Feb. 21) morning after bike patrol officers with Greater Victoria’s West Shore RCMP found them riding a stolen wheelchair on the region’s popular Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

Officers patrolling the trail near Hospital Way in View Royal came across the couple around 10:30 a.m. and determined the wheelchair belonged to the Victoria General Hospital and had been stolen.

The man and woman seen riding the wheelchair were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property. Police say a search of their person found “a large quantity of drugs,” including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, unidentified pills, a knife, and a collapsible baton.

Both suspects were later found to have been under court orders not to possess weapons.

The pair were released after arrest, and charges are expected, but have not been laid yet as the investigation remains ongoing.

“This is exactly the sort of proactive drug and property crime enforcement that our bike patrol unit was designed to address,” said Cpl. Don Gaven, who is in charge of the unit. “Our unit patrols the West Shore year-round rain or shine, keeping our trails and community safe.”

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for Valentine’s Day rock thrower

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba
Next story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Just Posted

Dawson Road Maintenance employee Grant Gray at the Dawson yard in Ashcroft. While on duty plowing Loon Lake Road in December 2022, Gray helped rescue a motorist who had gone off the road into the lake. (Photo credit: Dawson Road Maintenance)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

A map shows the boundaries of the area being studied for improvements to highways and roads in and around the City of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library service and the Kamloops Film Society have teamed up to make free movie passes to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops available to all library patrons. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Free movie passes for Paramount Theatre in Kamloops now available at all regional libraries