A cutout of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was put up at Third Beach in Vancouver following widely circulated photos of a large drum circle there on July 21, 2020. (rediphile/Reddit)

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

A further 121 British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and one more person has died, health officials confirmed Friday afternoon (Sept. 4).

“There are 1,233 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 2,792 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 4,706 people who tested positive have recovered,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.

There have been 211 deaths due to the novel coronavirus since it touched down in B.C.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads.

There were no new community outbreaks to report, but health officials did announce a new assisted-living facility outbreak at KinVillage in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of care-facility outbreaks to 10.

Henry and Dix urged British Columbians to stay safe this Labour Day long weekend and maintain physical distancing.

“COVID-19 continues to affect our province and this long weekend is no different. Whether you’re celebrating the Canucks game tonight or meeting friends for a barbecue or camping, let’s make it a safe, small-group long weekend.

“Get outside this weekend and enjoy your time with friends and family and outdoor activities, while protecting the more vulnerable around you.”

