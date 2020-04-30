B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry takes questions at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2020 (B.C. government)

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C.’s slow increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases has continued with 25 new cases as of April 30, including 12 more cases in the outbreak at the medium security federal prison at Mission.

There were no new medical facility outbreaks, but additional cases at the 24 care homes have brought the total to 256 residents and 153 staff. Two more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, one at a care facility and one in hospital in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 111 deaths in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that the 2,112 B.C. cases come on the 100th day of public health warnings about COVID-19 cases that were showing up in travellers from China.

RELATED: B.C. police check up on 500 travellers for self-isolation

RELATED: Poison control calls increase for disinfectant exposure

Henry said there have been no additional cases among staff from B.C. chicken processing facilities, with Superior Poultry in Coquitlam now accounting for 50 positive tests and United Poultry in Vancouver with 42. One positive test each has been confirmed among staff at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Yarrow and Sofina Foods in Port Coquitlam.

more to come…

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

Just Posted

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

Day-to-day operations top priority for the Village of Clinton

Village is finalizing 2020 budget and waiting to see the impact of the Chasm mill closure

CN Police stress rail safety now that warmer weather is here

Be aware around rail lines and stay away from tunnels, bridges, and railway yards

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Most Read