B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

The province recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, including the first death in the Interior Health Region.

The news came from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who said the Interior Health death was of a man in his 60s at home. Henry said the man in his 60s had gone to hospital for an “acute condition” shortly before his death. Henry said

That brings the total death toll in B.C. to 75, with 1,561 total test positive cases. Of those, 955 have recovered; a 61 per cent recovery rate for known cases.

“We are in this together, we are still in the midst of it,” Henry said.

“We are not at the point yet where we can let up.”

There are 131 patients in hospital, 59 of whom are in ICU.

Henry said that despite COVID-19 patients in hospital, it is still safe to call 911 or go to the hospital for urgent non-coronavirus issues. She especially urged parents to continue to immunize their children on schedule.

The provincial health officer said COVID-19 restrictions, when they do loosen, will have to go in stages. Even when they begin to lift, “normal is going to look quite different for some time” for British Columbians.

“We are not at the end of our beginning,” she noted. “We’ll need to keep safe distances between us for some time.”

The total cases (change from last briefing), by health authority are: 670 (+12) in Vancouver Coastal Health, 623 (+22) in Fraser Health, 92 (+3) in Island Health, 146 (+5) in Interior Health and 30 (+2) in Northern Health.

READ MORE: ‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

READ MORE: B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients
Next story
First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

Just Posted

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Investigation underway into fire that destroyed two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

2014 Lytton wildfire arson trial may be delayed by pandemic

Percival Williams is slated to stand trial next month in Kamloops on one count of arson

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

Most Read