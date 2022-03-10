B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. removes COVID-19 restrictions for kids’ camps, religious services

Return to normal starting Friday as mask mandate removed

As B.C. health officials drop the mask mandate for most indoor public areas, it is also repealing orders limiting capacity for religious services and allowing summer camps for children effective on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined the changes Thursday, along with the repeal of the B.C. vaccine card requirement effective April 8.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

more to come…

