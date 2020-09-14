B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

B.C. recorded 317 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Sept 14).
Broken down by the day, there were 137 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 119 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 61 from Sunday to Monday.
Four of the deaths took place in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Northern Health, the latter region’s first death due to the pandemic.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.