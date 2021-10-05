B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The legislature has resumed sitting with most MLAs in attendance and vaccine required for all. (Hansard TV)

B.C. reports 593 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Tuesday

Hospital cases up to 345, 144 people in intensive care

B.C. health teams reported 593 more cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Tuesday, a slight decrease from the past week’s infection rate, but more seriously ill people in hospital.

There are 345 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Oct. 5, up 19 from Monday, and 144 in intensive care, up by two.

The latest results are from more than 11,000 test results reported Tuesday, as contact tracing and testing has been increased with the steady high infection spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 that has run at 600 daily cases or higher since late August.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

