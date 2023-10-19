Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia’s first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease. Women use umbrellas as they walk up steps during heavy rainfall in New Westminster, B.C., on Friday July 20, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia’s first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease. Women use umbrellas as they walk up steps during heavy rainfall in New Westminster, B.C., on Friday July 20, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. rivers still rising as atmospheric river passes from south coast

Accumulations mark the heaviest downpours across the south coast in almost a year

Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia’s first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre posted flood watches across western Vancouver Island and for the Englishman River near Parksville, warning of levels seen only once every 10 years on some waterways.

High streamflow advisories and the risk of local flooding cover the rest of Vancouver Island, most of the inner south coast north of Vancouver and the Interior regions of the Upper Columbia, North and South Thompson.

Environment Canada says the mild, subtropical surge of moisture that created B.C.’s latest atmospheric river Tuesday and Wednesday had mostly passed, but forecasters expected showers to linger through the day.

The weather office says the storm had dumped 233 millimetres of rain at the Kennedy Lake forestry station east of Ucluelet by late Wednesday and at least 172 millimetres at the Tofino airport, while parts of Metro Vancouver received up to 100 millimetres.

The accumulations mark the heaviest downpours across the south coast in almost a year and Environment Canada records show the greatest deluge before that was during the atmospheric river in November 2021 that caused devastating flooding, washouts and landslides from Metro Vancouver to the southern Interior.

READ ALSO: Firehose of sub-tropical moisture takes aim at B.C. coast

Severe weather

Previous story
B.C. judge ‘wrestling’ with 8-month spotted owl protection gap
Next story
Oakes pushes gov on student supports for sexual misconduct

Just Posted

The CPKC Holiday Train pulls into Ashcroft in December 2022. The train will be returning to the town on Dec. 16, 2023. (Photo credit: Josh White)
All aboard! CPKC Holiday Train returns to Ashcroft on Dec. 16

Scammers targeting seniors often claim to be friends or family members who are in an emergency situation and need funds right now, and are using increasingly sophisticated methods to sound more convincing. (Photo credit: Better Business Bureau)
So-called ‘grandparent scams’ becoming more sophisticated

Giri Fournier (l) reacts as Kevin Beenham, playing Bond, James Bond, shows everyone how big he wants his name to be in the credits in the program. Meanwhile, Pamela Ainge (seated) and Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan do an excellent job of not breaking focus, something that isn’t as easy as it sounds amid the chaos. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Theatre Diaries 3: Starting to put all the pieces together

The Ashcroft Legion is looking for volunteers who can spare an hour or two at one of their Poppy Campaign tables in Ashcroft or Cache Creek. This year’s campaign starts on Oct. 27. (Photo credit: Royal Canadian Legion)
School district seeking public input on proposed boundary changes