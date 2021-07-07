New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases creep back up, 59 on Wednesday

7-day average for new cases remains below 50

B.C. recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a slight rise since daily positive tests fell to as low as 20 on Monday.

There are 624 active infections province-wide, with 86 people in hospital for coronavirus-related conditions, down one from Tuesday and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths reported for that period.

The new and active cases by region for July 7 are:

• 20 new cases in Fraser Health, 177 active

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 active

• 17 new cases in Interior Health, 163 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 15 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

B.C.’s vaccination program has delivered 5.4 million doses since December 2020, with 78.2 per cent of eligible people age 12 and over having received at least one dose and 38.2 per cent having had two doses.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics likely to open with COVID-19 spectator ban

RELATED: Calgary Stampede music venue to require vaccination proof

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years
Next story
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Just Posted

SPCA staff setting up a temporary Animal Evacuation Centre in Kamloops to house animals displaced from the fire in Lytton. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Matthew Lasser steadies himself as Jim Lasser loads him up with wood during a building party to make beds for local firefighters, as Samuel Masterton and Keith Lasser work in the background. (Submitted/Stephanie Hooker)
Brand new beds awaiting wildfire crews who lost everything in Lytton fire

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing