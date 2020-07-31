Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming outline B.C.’s plan for reopening schools in September, B.C. legislature, July 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, heading into a long weekend with public health officials renewing their warnings to stay safe as summer activities and rising coronavirus infections continue.

Case numbers have climbed in recent days, with the total for July 31 topping the 41 new cases reported July 29. There has been a cluster in the Okanagan after a series of infection events related to parties around Kelowna. Interior Health is keeping a list of potential exposure sites, including resorts, a spin studio, restaurants and bars identified this month.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Fire chief disturbed by behaviour of drivers following fatality

Collision on Highway 1 south of Ashcroft left two people dead

Changes to bus schedule give Cache Creek residents more options

Community bus can now pick-up, drop-off Cache Creek residents at their door

Occasionally testy Cache Creek council meeting sees some dissent

Asset management, internal procedures, flood response, and more on the agenda

Ashcroft RCMP welcome new detachment commander with ties to area

Sgt. Darren Angman looking forward to getting to know community and its issues

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

