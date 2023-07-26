A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)

B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

40 cougars to be fitted with GPS collars

In an effort to better understand their behaviour, over $70,000 is being allocated towards a study on Okanagan cougars.

Thanks to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF), 40 local cougars will be fitted with GPS collars in a multi-year project.

Project leader Adam Ford said that the project is “B.C.’s most comprehensive cougar study to date”.

“Cougars are one of the most important predators in B.C. for mule deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats and caribou. In spite of their high profile in B.C., we have very little information on the effects of cougar predation on prey distribution and survival, and the effects of human (e.g. road density, forestry) and natural (e.g. fire) landscape change on cougar habitat use.”

Nearly $1 million has been allocated towards Okanagan projects by the HCTF, including $40,400 to restore the riparian Black Cottonwood forests of the Kettle River Watershed, approximately $83,000 to study how Okanagan owl species are affected by large-scale wildfires, and $108,000 to implement the Lower Mission Creek restoration plan.

READ MORE: Woman falls through dock during family’s Okanagan vacation

READ MORE: Many Toronto Maple Leafs attend former Bud’s wedding in Lake Country

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LNG Canada strike averted
Next story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre

Just Posted

Akio Pierro is a Bonaparte First Nation band member and the son of Pow Wow planner Shaunna Pierro. He will be one of many competing in the youth category dance competition at this weekend’s Pow Wow at Hat Creek Ranch, the first of what Pierro is planning to revive as an annual community tradition once again. (Photo credit: Shaunna Pierro)
Bonaparte First Nation hosting Pow Wow event at Hat Creek Ranch

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
Man kicked out of Merritt hotel later involved in 3-person fatal crash

A section of parking lot behind the Cache Creek fire hall was washed away during the May flooding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek cleanup continues as village gets more funding for flood planning

Virginia Williams of Cache Creek (c) was the B.C. winner in AG Foods’ ‘Wheel Into Summer’ contest, winning two quads and a trailer. She is pictured with her prize on July 20, with Ashcroft Safety Mart’s Tyrone Laskey (l) and Michael Lee. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Summer to remember for Cache Creek resident after big win