(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog to investigate fatal crash in Kamloops

A motorbike and truck collided on Highway 1, Sept. 26

B.C.’s police watchdog is being called to Kamloops to investigate a fatal collision on Highway 1.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, when an RCMP officer was travelling eastbound on the highway and came across a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection with Highland Road.

According to RCMP, the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle rider ran a red light and struck the front quarter panel of the left turning pick-up. The rider was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Before the collision, the motorcycle had allegedly passed the police vehicle.

Kamloops Mounties are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash while the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is looking into whether police actions are linked to the man’s death.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

READ MORE: Alcohol suspected in Oliver tractor rollover

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
‘Removing the gift of life’: COVID-19 wave pushing back organ transplants
Next story
B.C. allocates $1.5M to mental health services for Indigenous Peoples, residential school survivors

Just Posted

More than 41,000 voters in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Voter turnout within Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding slightly lower in 2021

Overall, students who took part in Student Vote Canada "elected" NDP Bill Sundhu over Conservative Frank Caputo. (Student Vote Canada)
Students in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo ‘elect’ NDP Bill Sundhu

Open burn ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre (File photo)
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre

Jesse McCormick is the Liberal Candiate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo for the 2021 federal election. (Photo submitted)
Jesse McCormick led Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidates in Facebook spending