Tobacco seized from Mehboob Karim Alladina by the CBSA. (CBSA photo)

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

More than 1.5 million grams of illegal tobacco destined for the Lower Mainland was seized in in 2019-2020 fiscal year, the province said.

In a news release Tuesday, the finance ministry said the amount being smuggled was equivalent to 1.6 million cigarettes and represented more than $425,000 in provincial tobacco tax loss.

There were three operations targeting the Lower Mainland: Vancouver and Burnaby, where 1,558,040 grams were seized, a Vancouver Downtown Eastside operation where 10,000 grams were seized and a Richmond operation that saw 1,140 grams seized.

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year, which saw 5.75 million grams of tobacco seized in Vancouver.

The province said it cracks down on contraband tobacco because it is cheaper than legal tobacco and contributes to overuse, reduces tax revenue and is often mixed up with gang activity.

