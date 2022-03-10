B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown

British Columbian’s public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed.

But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

Ontario, for example, has already lifted all capacity limits and proof of vaccination, while it plans to end mask mandates in most places like restaurants on March 21.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Coronavirus

Previous story
14 more British Columbians die of COVID, hospitalizations drop near 400
Next story
Canada urged to help as millions may starve due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

A map shows the extent of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft, and the burn severity within it, from unburnt (green) to high burn (dark red). (Photo credit: Westrek Geotechincal Services Ltd.)
Impacts of Tremont Creek fire could last three years or more

Debris removal in Lytton started on March 8, and will begin with five village-owned properties on Fraser Street, including the pool, seen at back left in this photo taken on July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Province announces another $18.4 million to help rebuild Lytton

The Ashcroft HUB’s Anonymous Art Show is on now through March 31, with more than 100 works by local artists on display and available through a silent auction.
Anonymous Art Show back at Ashcroft HUB through March 31

Cache Creek 2nd Assistant Chief Alana Peters (c) and Cache Creek Captain Bill Elliott (r) at an officers’ fire training course on the weekend of March 5. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Fire Rescue)
Cache Creek council gears up to support Graffiti Days weekend