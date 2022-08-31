A warning is in effect for East and Inland Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, Fraser Canyon and the Sunshine Coast from Wednesday (Aug. 30) to Friday. (Chris Bush/Black Press Media)

A warning is in effect for East and Inland Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, Fraser Canyon and the Sunshine Coast from Wednesday (Aug. 30) to Friday. (Chris Bush/Black Press Media)

B.C. sets 13 single-day temperature records as heat wave comes for south coast

Short-lived heat wave expected to last from Wednesday (Aug. 30) through to Friday

It’s been a hot summer in B.C. and parts of the province are set to see at least one more brief heat wave before back to school starts.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for parts of the south coast with temperatures above 30 degrees expected from Wednesday (Aug. 31) through to Friday.

“A ridge of high pressure is bringing a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from today to Friday, although it will be slightly cooler on Thursday before temperatures rebound again on Friday. Temperatures will remain above seasonal, but below heat warning criteria through the long weekend.”

The warning is in effect for East and Inland Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, Fraser Canyon and the Sunshine Coast.

While more hot weather is on the way, multiple single-day heat records were broken on Aug. 30. The highest temperature in B.C. was recorded in Trail where it reached 37.1 C, breaking the old record of 35 C set in 1940.

B.C. sets 13 new single-day heat records on Aug. 30

• Abbotsford– 33.7 C (previously 31.8 C set in 1987)

• Cache Creek– 36.6 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1967)

• Clinton – 31.4 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2009)

• Comox– 30.9 C (previously 30 C set in 1944)

• Creston – 33.5 C (previously 33.1 C set in 2009)

• Kamloops – 36 C (previously 35.6 C set in 1967)

• Kelowna– 34.1 C (previously 33.9 C set in 1967)

• Merritt – 35.6 C (previously 34 C set in 2009)

• Pemberton – 35.6 C (tied previous record set in 1974)

• Sechelt – 30.4 C (previously 27.2 C set in 1974)

• Squamish – 33.2 C (previously 28 C set in 2003)

• Trail – 37.1 C (previously 35 C set in 1940)

• Williams Lake – 34.5 C (previously 32.8 C set in 1967)

READ MORE: Floods, drought, storms could cost Canada’s economy $139 billion by 2050: report

Environment Canada weather

