B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Four shepherds living in deplorable conditions have been surrendered to the B.C. SPCA. (Contributed)

Four dogs living in deplorable conditions have been surrendered to the B.C. SPCA by a backyard breeder in Maple Ridge.

The SPCA began investigating the case after receiving several complaints from members of the public who had adopted puppies from the backyard breeder.

The callers claimed the puppies were extremely ill, had been vomiting worms and needed emergency vet care and that they were concerned for the welfare of the other dogs on the property.

When animal protection officer Christine Carey arrived on the scene, she found the dogs living in their own feces and urine among hazardous debris and garbage.

An Anatolian shepherd called Reena was tethered in the mud.

“It broke my heart to see such a friendly and beautiful dog tethered in the mud with no clean dry place to lay down,” said Carey.

“I simply cannot imagine how someone could walk by Reena every day and ignore the wagging tail, desperate for some attention.”

A Dutch shepherd named Zilky was confined outdoors without shelter or bedding in an area strewn with garbage, feces and scrap metal.

And a pair of Caucasian shepherds, named Lilou and Pasanya, were confined in a dirty utility trailer that had a small opening for light and ventilation.

Carey said she could hear Pasanya whining before she located her at the back of the property.

“She was sticking her heard out of a small opening in this dark and smelly trailer and looking at me with such a kind and friendly gaze.”

Each dog is about a year old and are now being cared for at the SPCA’s Abbotsford and Chilliwack branches.

Reena is being treated for skin inflammation on both front paws and walks with an abnormal gait. She is booked in to see a specialist to examine her hips and determine if she will need surgery.

Zilky is available for adoption.

Pasanya is underweight and is receiving daily treatment for a hematoma, a swollen abscess on her face caused by a dog bite.

Lilou is underweight and developed a skin infection on her paws from standing in feces.

SPCA staff are giving her daily medicated baths to get rid of the infection.

Pasanya and Lilou are available for adoption from the SPCA Chilliwack branch.

“This time of year, it’s especially hard to find animals living outside in such terrible conditions,” said Carey.

The SPCA continues to advocate for breeder regulations that would outline standards of care for dogs and cats in this largely unregulated industry.

