(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

As more people work from home during the ongoing pandemic, renters are looking for cheaper units with more space – including homes further away from their place of work – a new national rent report suggests.

According to the report, released Wednesday (Oct. 14) and conducted by Bullpen Research and Consulting and Rentals.ca, B.C. is one of two provinces seeing year-over-year increases to average rental prices.

Tenants are looking for larger units, either by square footage or by number of bedrooms, the collected data suggests. People also appear to be avoiding the most expensive single-family properties and condominium apartments in major cities, such as downtown Vancouver.

“Many prospective tenants desire more space as they work from home,” said Matt Danison, CEO of Rentals.ca.

The report also suggests that employment rates are continuing to adjust to closer levels of what were seen before the height of the pandemic in March and April.

Canada added nearly 380,000 jobs in September, and analysts have estimated that 75 per cent of employees who lost their jobs during the beginning of COVID, have been rehired or found new work.

This could result in demand for rental units climbing upward again this winter, Danison said.

Rentals.ca also released a rank-list of 35 cities across Canada, including five in B.C., based on highest average monthly rent prices for one- and two-bedroom units.

Vancouver is second on the list out of the 35 cities for an average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in September at $1,941. Renting a two-bedroom home averaged at $2,712.

Despite Vancouver rental prices dropping year-over-year at 1.6 per cent for apartments and condo rentals, the city still ranks highest for the average annual rent at $2,249, across Canada.

Surrey was ranked eighth for one-bedroom units, averaging at $1,724, and 17th for two-bedroom homes, at $1,826.

Burnaby followed Surrey, at ninth, for one-bedrooms at $1,689 but sixth for two-bedroom units at $2,200.

Victoria was ranked 11th for a one-bedroom home, renting each month at $1,616 and two-bedrooms at $2,021. Year-over-year, rent for a one-bedroom unit increased 9.6 per cent. Whereas, monthly rent for a two-bedroom was up 0.8 per cent.

New Westminster was ranked in 15th spot with one-bedrooms at $1,540, as well as ranked 10th with two-bedroom units averaging at $2,100.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21
Next story
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Just Posted

Advance voting has now started in polling places throughout the Fraser-Nicola riding. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting now open in Fraser-Nicola

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Honour House Society founder and President Allan De Genova (l) and Robert Parkinson, Health and Wellness Director, Ambulance Paramedics of BC and Director, Honour House Society, at the opening of Honour Ranch near Ashcroft, Oct. 5, 2019. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Honour Ranch makes use of ‘down time’ to complete essential work

Unable to run programs because of COVID-19, volunteers made the site ready for year-round use

Historic Ashcroft sign, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Restaurant patio licences extended in Ashcroft for another year

Council decision enables establishments to keep outdoor patios through October 2021

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Charles Lomudak (l) with Daniel Collett and Marina Papais (r of sign), Gary Dost (third from r), Gwen and Katie Henderson (4th and 5th from r), and congregants with the church’s new sign. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New mosaic at Ashcroft church labour of love for congregants

Seventh-Day Adventist Church worked with local artists to design, create new sign

October presents a lot of opportunities for colourful and creative decorations, and Ashcroft businesses are invited to decorate with a splash of fall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Vote on which Ashcroft business has made the biggest ‘splash’

Plus Halloween drive-in movies, the breast screening mobile clinic, a housing needs survey, and more

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country

Most Read